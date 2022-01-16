Alexa
Taiwan's KMT says public health most important when considering Fukushima food imports

KMT Chairman Eric Chu says party gathering data to 'defend the health of Taiwanese'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/16 12:34
KMT Chairman Eric Chu.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) on Saturday (Jan. 15) commented on the issue of importing food products from Fukushima, Japan, saying the party prioritizes the health of Taiwanese.

China Broadcasting Chair Chao Shao-kang (趙少康) recently stated he could not believe the KMT had released a press release saying that "as long as Japan can guarantee the safety of food imported to Taiwan, the KMT will agree to import nuclear food from Japan." “I almost fainted when I read it,” Chao said.

In response to his remark, Chu said in a media interview that the KMT is “absolutely 100% opposed” to anything that harms the health of Taiwanese and that the party must stand with the public, CNA reported.

He said that if the Democratic Progressive Party is promoting imported Fukushima food products in pursuit of political interests, the KMT will never approve of this.

The KMT Central Committee, KMT-led local governments, and party think tanks will join together to collect scientific evidence and data to “defend the people’s health,” Chu added.
