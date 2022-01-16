Alexa
Suggs scores 17, including game-winner, as ECU tops Memphis

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 10:40
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Vance Jackson and Brandon Suggs scored 17 points each and East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71 on Saturday.

Memphis led by 14 at halftime and still by 10 with 2:22 remaining in the game. East Carolina scored 10 points to tie it and after a Memphis free throw, Suggs buried a jumper for the win with 2 seconds left.

Alanzo Frink, Tremont Robinson-White and Tristen Newton added 11 points each for the Pirates (11-5, 2-2 American).

Jalen Duren had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead five in double figures for Memphis (9-7, 3-3).

