Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams has 18, N. Illinois tops E. Michigan 77-70

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 10:04
Williams has 18, N. Illinois tops E. Michigan 77-70

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams scored 18 points and Northern Illinois defeated Eastern Michigan 77-70 on Saturday.

Kaleb Thornton scored 15 points for the Huskies (5-8, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Trendon Hankerson scored 12 points with five assists. Adong Makoui added 11 points. Anthony Crump had 10.

Noah Farrakhan scored 27 points to lead the Eagles (7-8, 2-2), hitting four 3-pointers. Darion Spottsville added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 11:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"