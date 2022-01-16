Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sylla has double-double in Tennessee Tech's win over UTM

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 09:28
Sylla has double-double in Tennessee Tech's win over UTM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Amadou Sylla had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Tennessee Tech defeated UT Martin 76-70 on Saturday.

Kenny White Jr. scored 13 points for the Golden Eagles (4-11, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference) with Jr. Clay adding 10 points.

Mikel Henderson scored 18 points, KK Curry had 13, Chris Mix scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Josh Endicott also scored 12 points for the Skyhawks (6-11, 2-3).

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 11:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"