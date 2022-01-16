Alexa
Morehead St. stays unbeaten in OVC, tops Tennessee St, 71-64

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 09:10
Jaylon Hall hit all four of his field goal attempts, including three from 3-point range, as Morehead State rolled to its fourth-straight win to start the Ohio Valley Conference season, beating Tennessee State. 71-64 on Saturday.

Johni Broome was 5-of-6 at the free throw line and finished with 13 points for the Eagles (12-5, 4-0 OVC). Ta'lon Cooper added 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and had eight assists.

Kassim Nicholson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee State (6-10, 1-3). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 15 points and Shakem Johnson chipped in 12 points.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

