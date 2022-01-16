Alexa
Winter descends on Northeastern in Drexel's 76-68 win

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 09:07
BOSTON (AP) — Camren Winter scored a season-high 26 points and Amari Williams had a double-double and Drexel beat Northeastern 76-68 on Saturday.

Williams scored 12 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked five shots. Melik Martin scored 12 and Xavier Bell 11 for the Dragons (7-6, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association.

Wynter made back-to-back baskets early in the second half to give the Dragons a 28-26 lead and they never trailed again. Drexel now has won two of three contests following four COVID-19 related postponements.

Nikolo Djogo scored 19 points, Jahmyl Telfort 18 and Chris Doherty 10 for Northeastern (6-10, 0-5).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 11:35 GMT+08:00

