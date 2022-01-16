Alexa
Wilkins has 20 points to lead Longwood past Gardner-Webb

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 08:40
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins had 20 points with eight rebounds and four steals to lead Longwood to a 66-60 win over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Zac Watson, Jordan Perkins and Nate Lliteras each scored nine points for the Lancers (10-5, 2-0 Big South Conference).

Anthony Selden scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-8, 3-1). D'Maurian had 12 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Reid had 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

