Rogers scores 22, Wagner beats St. Francis Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — Raekwon Rogers scored 22 points and Wagner ran its winning streak to six games with an 81-76 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday.

Will Martinez added 18 points for the Seahawks (9-2, 3-0 Northeast Conference). Elijah Ford had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Patrick Emilien led the Terriers (4-12, 1-4) with 23 points. Michael Cubbage scored 13 points. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 12.

