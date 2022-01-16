Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Whitfield, Clemons lead Campbell past Radford 70-58

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 07:56
Whitfield, Clemons lead Campbell past Radford 70-58

BUIS CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Whitfield hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points and Ricky Clemons added 14 points and seven rebounds to power Campbell to a 70-58 victory over Radford in Big South Conference action on Saturday.

Clemons sank 6 of 7 shots from the floor for the Fighting Camels (9-6, 2-2), who shot 55% overall (28 of 51).

Josiah Jeffers scored 15 to top the Highlanders (5-11, 1-3). Rashun Williams pitched in with 12 points and five rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-01-16 10:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan's 1922 vaccine reservation website reopens on Jan. 15 for boosters
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 6 new local COVID cases
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan bank cluster surges to 17, Tasty cases rise to 5
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
"