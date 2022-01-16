No. 9 Iowa State tops Oklahoma, is unbeaten in Big 12 play

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 23 points and No. 9 Iowa State rolled past Oklahoma 74-60 on Saturday.

Morgan Kane had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Emily Ryan scored 13 points, and Ashley Joens added 12 points for Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12), which won its ninth straight and remained the only undefeated team in league play.

The Cyclones won both games in their first week as a top-10 team since 2002.

Taylen Collins scored a career-high 21 points and Macie James added 14 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 1-4). Lauren Fields, who came in averaging 16.8 points for the Cowgirls, scored 10 on 4-for-15 shooting.

NO. 10 UCONN 78, XAVIER 41

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Caroline Ducharme scored 20 points, Christyn Williams added 19 and UConn routed Xavier to win its 165th straight conference game.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa also filled up the stat sheet for UConn (9-3, 4-0 Big East), scoring 11 points, blocking eight shots, pulling down six rebounds and grabbing a career-high five steals. Little-used Piath Gabrial chipped in with a career-high nine points for the Huskies, who have now won three straight since coming off a 21-day COVID-19-related pause.

Aanaya Harris had 12 points and Miikayla Hayes added 10 for Xavier (6-9, 1-5), which hit just 17 of its 64 shots (27%).

NO. 23 OKLAHOMA 100, TCU 71

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in Oklahoma's big win over TCU.

The Sooners (15-2, 4-1 Big 12 Conference) made 11 of 25 3-pointers and shot 54% overall for their best start in league play in six years.

Skylar Vann had 20 points of Oklahoma, which was two short of the career-high she had in Wednesday’s win over No. 14 Baylor. Navaeh Tot and Liza Scott both scored career-high 16 points.

Tavy Diggs scored 16 points and Lauren Heard 15 for the Horned Frogs (5-8, 1-3).

TEXAS TECH 64, NO. 25 KANSAS STATE 45

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech beat Kansas State.

Gerlich and Gray combined for 17 points in the first quarter — Gerlich hit three 3-pointers — and the Red Raiders opened a 23-7 lead. K-State managed to close the gap to 53-43 after three quarters but then went ice cold, making just 1 of 17 shots and ending the game on an 0 for 12 drought over the last 5 1/2 minutes.

Khadija Faye added 11 points for Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3). Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee both scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-2).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25