Gray, Gerlich lead Texas Tech women by No. 25 K-State 64-45

By Associated Press
2022/01/16 06:23
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech raced to a 64-45 win over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday.

Gerlich and Gray combined for 17 points in the first quarter — Gerlich hit three 3-pointers — and the Red Raiders opened a 23-7 lead. TCU was 10 of 19, the Wildcats just 3 of 13.

Trailing 40-22 at halftime, K-State managed to close the gap to 53-43 after three quarters but then went ice cold, making just 1 of 17 shots, ending the game on an 0 for 12 drought over the last 5 1/2 minutes.

Khadija Faye added 11 points for Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3), which had lost two straight after upsetting No. 9 Texas. Earlier in the day, Kansas State knocked off the No. 19 Texas Tech men 62-51.

Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee both scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-2), who were coming off a three-point loss to No. 9 Iowa State.

Updated : 2022-01-16 08:33 GMT+08:00

"