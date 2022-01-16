Betis vs Sevilla stopped after object hits Sevilla player

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Copa del Rey derby match between Real Betis and Sevilla was paused after an object hurled from the stands hit Sevilla player Joan Jordán in the head on Saturday.

The oblong-shaped object similar to a bar impacted Jordán while Betis was celebrating Nabil Fekir’s 39th-minute equalizer that canceled out Papu Gómez’s opener at Benito Villamarín Stadium.

Jordán went down immediately, holding his head. He was quickly back on his feet but was helped to walk off the pitch just before the teams were ordered by the referee to follow.

It is unclear if the game will be restarted.

The Seville derby is notorious for being Spain’s most heated crosstown rivalry. In 2007, Sevilla coach Juande Ramos was hit the head by a bottle thrown by a Betis fan.

Fekir set the tone just seconds after kickoff when he stomped on the foot of Gómez, earning the Betis forward a booking.

But the incident that hurt Jordán tarnished a vibrant contest. Betis dominated the opening phase, only for Gómez to drill in a shot from the edge of the area to give the visitors the lead in the 35th.

Fekir responded with an incredible goal directly from a corner kick, bending a powerful strike from the corner flag over the head of goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor, who got on the ball but could not keep it out.

