Nigeria eases past Sudan 3-1 and into African Cup knockouts

GAROUA, Cameroon (AP) — Nigeria eased into the knockout stages of the African Cup of Nations with a comfortable 3-1 win over Sudan on Saturday.

The Super Eagles became the third team through to the last 16 after host Cameroon and Morocco.

Nigeria scored at crucial times in Garoua against the Sudanese, starting when Samuel Chukwueze slotted home from close range in the third minute.

Taiwo Awoniyi made it 2-0 right on halftime and Moses Simon scored the third in the first minute of the second half when he tucked the ball in from a tight angle on the left.

That double blow around the break ensured there was no Sudan comeback, although the Sudanese did get on the scoresheet in the 70th from a penalty by Walieldin Khedr.

The spot kick was awarded by South African referee Victor Gomes after a VAR check showed a foul by Ola Aina.

Khedr tucked it away but there were never really any signs that a Sudan comeback might be possible.

Nigeria is developing into one of the favorites at the African Cup despite coming into the tournament without key strikers Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Dennis, and after parting ways with coach Gernot Rohr last month.

Nigeria started with a 1-0 win over Egypt, when interim coach Augustine Eguavoen was praised for the tactics that kept Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah contained.

Egypt played Guinea-Bissau later Saturday at the same Roumdé Adjia Stadium in Garoua in the other game in Group D.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports