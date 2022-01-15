THROUGH JANUARY 14
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1266
|42
|1.99
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|53
|2.02
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1727
|59
|2.05
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|24
|1389
|48
|2.07
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|30
|1816
|66
|2.18
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|56
|2.23
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1827
|70
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|10
|511
|20
|2.35
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|23
|1360
|54
|2.38
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1232
|50
|2.44
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|13
|681
|28
|2.47
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|1016
|42
|2.48
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|26
|1495
|62
|2.49
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|2.50
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|2.56
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|11
|609
|26
|2.56
|Jaroslav Halak
|Vancouver
|8
|440
|19
|2.59
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|17
|940
|41
|2.62
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|2.64
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|30
|1816
|21
|6
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1827
|20
|10
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1727
|18
|7
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|18
|5
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|26
|1495
|18
|3
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|24
|1389
|18
|6
|0
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|24
|1342
|16
|5
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1266
|16
|4
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|29
|1719
|15
|13
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|27
|1567
|15
|10
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|24
|1419
|15
|8
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1647
|14
|10
|4
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|22
|1203
|13
|8
|1
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|13
|3
|3
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|12
|9
|6
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|12
|8
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|25
|1458
|12
|11
|2
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|20
|1148
|12
|7
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|1016
|12
|5
|0
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|23
|1360
|11
|8
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|21
|1260
|11
|7
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|11
|7
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1266
|42
|650
|.939
|16
|4
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|53
|764
|.935
|18
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1727
|59
|771
|.929
|18
|7
|4
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1827
|70
|887
|.927
|20
|10
|1
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|24
|1389
|48
|604
|.926
|18
|6
|0
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|1
|59
|2
|25
|.926
|1
|0
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1232
|50
|619
|.925
|9
|7
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|56
|684
|.924
|12
|8
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|30
|1816
|66
|800
|.924
|21
|6
|3
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|23
|1360
|54
|632
|.921
|11
|8
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|6
|360
|15
|175
|.921
|4
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|26
|1495
|62
|720
|.921
|18
|3
|3
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|17
|961
|41
|469
|.920
|6
|8
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|32
|362
|.919
|6
|5
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|17
|1016
|42
|475
|.919
|12
|5
|0
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|11
|609
|26
|288
|.917
|7
|2
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|27
|1634
|72
|794
|.917
|12
|9
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1647
|75
|819
|.916
|14
|10
|4
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|20
|1095
|49
|534
|.916
|11
|7
|1
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|26
|1460
|69
|751
|.916
|10
|10
|4
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|25
|1508
|5
|12
|8
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|27
|1572
|4
|18
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|29
|1727
|3
|18
|7
|4
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|1266
|3
|16
|4
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|1232
|3
|9
|7
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|20
|1132
|3
|13
|3
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|31
|1827
|2
|20
|10
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|30
|1816
|2
|21
|6
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|28
|1647
|2
|14
|10
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|25
|1458
|2
|12
|11
|2
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|23
|1360
|2
|11
|8
|4
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|22
|1221
|2
|9
|8
|3
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|22
|1203
|2
|13
|8
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|13
|722
|2
|6
|5
|1
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|9
|549
|2
|5
|3
|1