NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 37 25 7 5 55 149 109
Tampa Bay 39 25 9 5 55 132 112
N.Y. Rangers 38 24 10 4 52 110 94
Carolina 34 24 8 2 50 115 79
Toronto 35 23 9 3 49 117 88
Washington 37 20 8 9 49 125 104
Pittsburgh 36 21 10 5 47 118 96
Boston 34 21 11 2 44 107 87
Detroit 38 16 17 5 37 101 128
Columbus 35 17 17 1 35 114 122
Philadelphia 36 13 16 7 33 92 122
New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129
N.Y. Islanders 29 11 12 6 28 67 82
Buffalo 36 11 19 6 28 96 126
Ottawa 30 10 18 2 22 83 108
Montreal 36 7 24 5 19 76 131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 38 24 12 2 50 118 103
Colorado 34 23 8 3 49 147 112
St. Louis 37 22 10 5 49 128 99
Vegas 39 23 14 2 48 138 117
Minnesota 34 22 10 2 46 129 105
Anaheim 40 19 14 7 45 120 117
Los Angeles 37 19 13 5 43 106 96
San Jose 38 20 17 1 41 105 117
Calgary 34 17 11 6 40 105 87
Winnipeg 34 17 12 5 39 102 99
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 113 111
Dallas 34 18 14 2 38 98 103
Vancouver 36 16 17 3 35 93 104
Chicago 37 14 18 5 33 90 123
Seattle 36 10 22 4 24 98 133
Arizona 35 8 23 4 20 77 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Florida 7, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Anaheim 3

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton, ppd

Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-01-16 01:00 GMT+08:00

