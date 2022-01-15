Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kohli steps down as India test captain after 7 years in role

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/15 21:47
Indian captain Virat Kohli, center, congratulates Rassie van Der Dussen oafter South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series between in Cape Town, Sout...

Indian captain Virat Kohli, center, congratulates Rassie van Der Dussen oafter South Africa beat India 2-1 in a test series between in Cape Town, Sout...

Virat Kohli has stepped down as captain of India's test team after seven years in the position.

Kohli led the team for 68 matches and won 40 of them, making him India's most successful test captain.

He made his decision Saturday in the wake of India losing a test series in South Africa 2-1.

"I have always believed in giving my 120 percent in everything I do, and if I can't do that, I know it's not the right thing to do," Kohli said in a post on Twitter. "I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team."

The BCCI thanked Kohli for his “admirable leadership qualities that took the test team to unprecedented heights.”

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 23:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"