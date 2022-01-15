Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;89;78;A morning shower;89;77;SW;7;80%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;81;68;A little a.m. rain;80;68;ESE;15;56%;89%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;54;34;Decreasing clouds;48;27;NNW;11;33%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;Brilliant sunshine;53;38;ESE;5;79%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;40;35;A couple of showers;46;40;NW;12;85%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;37;23;Clouds and sunshine;30;15;NNE;2;71%;8%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;50;35;Cooler;41;31;E;6;85%;30%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snowy this morning;14;13;A little p.m. snow;34;18;SW;11;51%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and hot;100;81;Winds subsiding;104;85;N;17;35%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;58;43;Mostly sunny;52;37;NNE;7;62%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;77;61;Partly sunny;82;61;S;8;46%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;61;44;A shower in the p.m.;61;42;WNW;10;56%;96%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun, some clouds;91;73;A t-storm around;89;73;ESE;6;68%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;84;65;Decreasing clouds;82;64;E;7;55%;7%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;94;74;Partly sunny;90;74;S;5;59%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;55;36;Partly sunny;54;37;NNW;7;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;37;18;Mostly cloudy;32;19;NNE;4;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;37;26;Fog, then sun;35;24;WSW;5;71%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;38;31;Fog early in the day;41;40;WSW;8;86%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;66;45;Cloudy;69;45;SE;6;66%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;85;62;Sunshine, pleasant;85;64;E;7;49%;8%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;45;25;Fog, then some sun;38;34;WNW;6;83%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;39;31;A couple of showers;44;39;W;9;89%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;47;20;Partly sunny;38;27;WSW;5;65%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;45;18;Fog, then some sun;37;28;W;4;88%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;100;79;Thunderstorms;85;70;ESE;8;82%;100%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;83;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;66;NW;5;52%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clearing;49;32;Partly sunny;50;28;NW;11;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;61;52;Showers around;61;51;NNE;10;50%;84%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;79;67;Partly sunny;76;65;SSE;11;67%;6%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;87;69;A little p.m. rain;83;69;SE;3;62%;66%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing and humid;88;76;Humid with a shower;88;76;NE;9;81%;81%;6

Chicago, United States;A morning flurry;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;25;WNW;4;56%;45%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;ENE;6;69%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;39;35;A couple of showers;43;38;WNW;10;88%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;81;71;Some brightening;84;70;SSW;5;58%;4%;3

Dallas, United States;Very windy;38;29;Sunny, but cool;50;33;SSE;7;41%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;95;77;High clouds and warm;95;78;NE;10;62%;21%;6

Delhi, India;Sun and some clouds;55;46;Mostly cloudy;63;45;WNW;4;83%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;48;32;Partly sunny;48;28;S;6;33%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;78;58;Plenty of sunshine;79;53;WNW;8;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;77;W;6;82%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;46;39;A morning shower;45;32;W;8;82%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;58;52;Cloudy and mild;54;49;N;7;42%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;59;54;Sun and clouds;59;55;E;11;74%;62%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;72;66;A little rain;78;58;ESE;8;77%;97%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;74;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;61;ENE;4;79%;90%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;79;66;A shower and t-storm;81;68;WNW;14;65%;95%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;32;23;Snow and rain;36;27;WNW;17;92%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;5;50%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;74;63;Partly sunny;71;61;E;9;75%;27%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;80;66;An afternoon shower;80;66;NE;5;68%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower;84;67;Mostly sunny;78;64;ESE;7;58%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;61;43;Clouds and sun;65;47;NE;5;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;45;34;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;30;NNE;8;60%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;W;9;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and cooler;75;68;Sunny and beautiful;76;66;NNE;10;53%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;75;61;A t-storm around;75;61;WNW;7;68%;91%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;45;31;Cloudy;47;36;SSW;5;38%;65%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;74;55;Breezy in the a.m.;74;57;NE;12;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;39;Hazy sunshine;64;41;S;3;67%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;88;63;Hazy sunshine;85;59;N;14;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers;38;31;Mostly cloudy;32;27;SW;9;62%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;An afternoon shower;86;74;NE;11;58%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;73;W;5;76%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;75;61;Hazy sunshine;76;56;N;7;59%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Hot;96;77;NE;4;62%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;56;39;Afternoon showers;56;40;NNE;8;70%;99%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;91;78;High clouds;91;76;SW;7;69%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;77;69;Partly sunny;76;70;SSE;7;73%;68%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;56;46;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;5;88%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;45;41;Clouds breaking;48;35;WNW;6;88%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;69;57;Nice with some sun;76;55;SSE;4;57%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;82;73;Decreasing clouds;83;72;SW;6;70%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;48;24;Plenty of sunshine;49;25;NNE;3;75%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;High clouds;89;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;ENE;11;64%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;75;A couple of t-storms;84;75;ESE;5;83%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;Sun and some clouds;86;71;E;8;62%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;79;61;Mostly sunny;81;67;WSW;9;57%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;68;39;A p.m. t-storm;66;42;ESE;5;69%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;74;68;Couple of t-storms;79;64;W;17;65%;98%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;35;28;A bit of p.m. snow;32;26;SW;9;61%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;ENE;14;59%;6%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;73;Thunderstorms;83;70;ESE;10;65%;98%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;0;-9;Sunny and very cold;8;1;NE;1;59%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy and colder;30;24;Low clouds breaking;26;22;SW;8;62%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;84;70;Hazy sun;88;73;N;6;55%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;81;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;61;NNW;6;62%;80%;6

New York, United States;Much colder;18;11;Not as cold;32;31;ENE;10;50%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;58;44;Cooler;51;37;N;12;47%;25%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;20;17;Clouds and sun;21;19;SSE;10;86%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;47;32;Clouds and sun;54;38;W;9;65%;58%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;27;19;Cloudy;36;32;WNW;5;84%;36%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;0;-11;Sunny, but cold;9;2;ENE;6;50%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a downpour;88;76;A passing shower;87;78;SE;4;71%;93%;10

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;88;73;An afternoon shower;87;73;NW;8;72%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A stray t-shower;86;74;ENE;6;80%;91%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;39;31;Low clouds and fog;44;39;WSW;6;80%;56%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;82;63;Windy in the p.m.;81;65;ESE;15;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;SSW;5;57%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;89;74;Cloudy with a shower;90;74;NNE;10;70%;93%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;89;64;A shower in the p.m.;90;63;ESE;6;57%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;40;26;Fog early in the day;39;35;W;8;75%;49%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;38;4;Sunny and colder;27;-11;E;6;66%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;66;49;A bit of rain;69;50;SSE;9;61%;88%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;44;Brilliant sunshine;68;42;E;5;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;86;75;A morning shower;86;76;E;7;69%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;35;29;Snow, rain mixing in;43;38;SSW;7;83%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, breezy;37;29;Snow and rain;39;33;SW;12;86%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;85;75;Mainly cloudy;87;74;NE;6;72%;41%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;70;55;Sunny and nice;71;48;NNW;6;44%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;57;31;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;ENE;5;84%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;33;21;Sun and some clouds;35;29;SW;8;64%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;60;47;NE;6;75%;26%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower;80;61;A shower in the p.m.;80;59;ENE;8;67%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;83;73;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;SSE;10;71%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;70;61;Sunshine, a shower;74;58;N;5;81%;81%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Sunshine and nice;72;53;S;6;29%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;81;58;A morning shower;77;54;SW;8;55%;66%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;84;69;A shower in the p.m.;84;69;E;6;75%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;42;Partly sunny;59;39;E;5;76%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;Dense fog will lift;47;39;Fog in the morning;47;37;SSE;4;89%;14%;0

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon flurry;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;NW;7;45%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds;50;39;Cloudy;50;41;NNE;9;62%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;N;12;70%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;40;22;Partly sunny;40;24;SSW;7;59%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;83;74;E;11;66%;6%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;35;27;Showers around;42;30;W;10;84%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;83;71;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;SSW;11;75%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;71;59;Clouds and sun;69;62;ENE;8;81%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;34;29;Snow and rain;37;30;WSW;14;88%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;58;49;Cloudy, p.m. rain;54;45;NNE;8;86%;100%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;41;27;Partly sunny;38;24;NNW;11;56%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Afternoon showers;52;37;Partly sunny;50;42;NE;6;36%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;58;52;Rain in the morning;58;39;NE;9;63%;86%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;63;35;Sunny and nice;61;43;ESE;5;47%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;48;34;Plenty of sunshine;49;33;NNW;6;67%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clearing, very cold;12;8;Sunny, not as cold;27;24;SSE;9;65%;96%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;58;52;Rain and drizzle;58;52;WNW;9;76%;97%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;59;43;Mainly cloudy;60;45;W;8;73%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;1;-24;Sunny, but cold;2;-23;ESE;6;86%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;46;37;Cloudy;44;39;ENE;3;74%;36%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;43;27;Fog, then some sun;39;38;WNW;6;84%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;89;66;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;ESE;4;45%;17%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;36;27;Snow, rain;33;28;WSW;9;76%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;36;27;Cloudy;35;33;W;9;85%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunlit and breezy;65;56;Partly sunny;73;59;ENE;11;60%;1%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;90;69;Clouds and sun, nice;89;69;W;5;66%;30%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;33;17;Clearing;30;10;NE;2;29%;1%;1

_____

Updated : 2022-01-15 21:55 GMT+08:00

