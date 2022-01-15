Taiwan’s Taoyuan Airport safe if no new COVID cases show up by Jan. 22

Staff at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will face COVID tests until Jan. 22. Staff at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will face COVID tests until Jan. 22. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mass COVID-19 testing of the personnel at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport will continue until Jan. 22, but if no positive cases show up by then, the country’s main airport will be deemed safe, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Saturday (Jan. 15).

Taiwan’s most recent serious local outbreak of COVID centered on cleaners at an airport parking lot and expanded to include staff at a bank and a restaurant in Taoyuan City’s Zhongli District, with six new related local infections added Saturday to reach a total of 71 cases.

The most recent testing of 6,199 airport employees, conducted Friday (Jan. 14), found all of them negative for COVID, though results for 148 people still had to come in, CNA reported. PCR tests on 1,938 outside staff, including cleaners and security guards, taken Thursday (Jan. 13), had also ended up negative for COVID.

The next round of tests for the same members of staff has been scheduled for Jan. 20-21, and if the results show there have been no new infections, then the airport can be declared safe again, said CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

