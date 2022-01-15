10 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Eight of the 10 PLAAF planes sighted inside Taiwan's ADIZ Saturday were J-16 fighters. (Ministry of National Defense photo) Eight of the 10 PLAAF planes sighted inside Taiwan's ADIZ Saturday were J-16 fighters. (Ministry of National Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ten military aircraft from China entered the southwest sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Saturday (Jan. 15), just one day after 11 incursions were recorded, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

During the day Saturday, eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft, and one Shaanxi Y-8 early warning plane showed up, CNA reported.

The military said it tasked aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese planes.

On Friday (Jan. 14), 10 J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 ELINT electronic intelligence spotter plane had been found inside Taiwan’s ADIZ.

The ministry began reporting details about the almost daily incursions in Sept. 2020. Chinese activity reached a peak in early Oct. 2021, with a maximum of 56 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes entering the ADIZ on Oct. 4.

