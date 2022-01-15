Alexa
Taipei’s Dihua Street Lunar New Year market favors pedestrians

Free food sampling not allowed due to COVID pandemic

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/15 17:30
Taipei City's Dihua Street Lunar New Year market opens Saturday. 

Taipei City's Dihua Street Lunar New Year market opens Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Lunar New Year market opened on Taipei City’s Dihua Street Saturday (Jan. 15), with only pedestrians allowed on weekend afternoons and no free food sampling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until Jan. 30, the second day of the official Lunar New Year holiday, cars and scooters will be barred from entering the street in the capital’s historic heart from noon until 10 p.m. on weekends, CNA reported.

The city has added more decorations than before in order to make up for restrictions imposed amid fears of COVID’s Omicron variant. As was the case last year, sampling of the street’s trademark snacks and dried foods will not be allowed, and outside merchants will not set up additional stalls and tents to promote their wares.

As a result, the extra space will make shopping more convenient and comfortable, organizers said, adding there would be more activities to attract the public. Visitors will still be asked to respect basic COVID prevention measures, such as social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Dihua Street
Dihua New Year Market
Lunar New Year
Dihua Lunar New Year market
food sampling
pedestrian area

Updated : 2022-01-15 18:48 GMT+08:00

