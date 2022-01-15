AP Week in Pictures: Global

Syrian women Yasemine, center, who lost her father and brother in Syria, reacts after the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany, Thursday,... Syrian women Yasemine, center, who lost her father and brother in Syria, reacts after the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago. The verdict Thursday in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives in the country's long-running conflict. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)