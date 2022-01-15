Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 15:45
Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, Jan...
Firefighters wait for water during a fire in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. According to autho...
A woman cries inside an ambulance after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of ...
A street actress wearing 18th century styled clothes, walks in snowfall in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Love...
An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday...
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia...
Members of the Paraguay-African cultural group Kamba Cua dance during celebrations in honor of Saint Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, on Epiphany in...
Syrian women Yasemine, center, who lost her father and brother in Syria, reacts after the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany, Thursday,...
People watch a surfer ride a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (A...
A rare snowy owl perches on a bald eagle flag pole topper in front of Union Station in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
People lay flowers in memory of victims of recent protests at the fence of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The author...
A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andr...
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Samir Handanovic holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Italian Super Cup final soccer match ...
A large ice disk slowly rotates in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Ice disks form as a result of a current and vor...
Protesters use a ladder to invade at the headquarters of Democrats' Party in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Albanian opposition supporters h...
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with police officers in Nice, southern France, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Macron tra...
Bosnian Serbs march carrying a giant Serbian flag in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Amid Bosnia's greatest political crisis since the end of ...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. It is the city's dea...
A man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. In Gujarat state, Uttarayan is a holiday w...

Russia's Alexandra Trusova performs in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, Jan...

Firefighters wait for water during a fire in the low income neighborhood of Laguna Verde, in Iquique, Chile, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. According to autho...

A woman cries inside an ambulance after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of ...

A street actress wearing 18th century styled clothes, walks in snowfall in central St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Dmitri Love...

An armed riot police officer detains a protester during a security anti-terrorists operation in a street after clashes in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Saturday...

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Rod Laver Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia...

Members of the Paraguay-African cultural group Kamba Cua dance during celebrations in honor of Saint Balthazar, one of the Three Kings, on Epiphany in...

Syrian women Yasemine, center, who lost her father and brother in Syria, reacts after the verdict in front of the court in Koblenz, Germany, Thursday,...

People watch a surfer ride a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (A...

A rare snowy owl perches on a bald eagle flag pole topper in front of Union Station in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People lay flowers in memory of victims of recent protests at the fence of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The author...

A Ukrainian soldier walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Andr...

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Samir Handanovic holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after winning the Italian Super Cup final soccer match ...

A large ice disk slowly rotates in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Ice disks form as a result of a current and vor...

Protesters use a ladder to invade at the headquarters of Democrats' Party in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Albanian opposition supporters h...

France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with police officers in Nice, southern France, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Macron tra...

Bosnian Serbs march carrying a giant Serbian flag in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Amid Bosnia's greatest political crisis since the end of ...

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in New York. It is the city's dea...

A man flies a kite during Uttarayan or Makar Sankranti festival in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. In Gujarat state, Uttarayan is a holiday w...

Jan. 8 - 14, 2022

From Russia’s Alexandra Trusova performing in the women short program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, to a woman's grief after she lost her family member during a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan, to the beauty of a large ice disk slowly rotating in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2022-01-15 17:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"