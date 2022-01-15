Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 15:53
Madison Keys beats Alison Riske in Adelaide final

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former US Open finalist Madison Keys has warmed up for the Australian Open in strong form winning an all-American final of the WTA tournament in Adelaide against Alsion Riske.

The 26-year-old Keys never allowed her compatriot a look into the contest powering her way to a 6-1, 6-2 victory in just over an hour to claim her sixth WTA title.

The former world No.7 Keys, who has slipped to her current 87th-ranking due to injuries and a form slump in recent years, had progressed to the final after overcoming a leg injury to beat third-seed Coco Gauff in three sets in another all-American match up in the semifinals.

On Saturday, Keys showed why she has been a top-ten player with her powerful serve and attacking ground strokes proving too hot to handle for Riske as Keys claimed the first set in 29 minutes.

The 57th-ranked Riske then lost her opening service game of the second set from which she never recovered as Keys broke again late in the second set and then served it out for her first title since winning at Cincinnati in 2019.

Keys will now has a tricky Australia Open first round opponent in American, world No.12 and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Riske plays Donna Vekic in the first round at Melbourne Park.

There are three other finals scheduled among the joint ATP-WTA tournaments in Adelaide and Sydney, including Andy Murray’s first ATP tour final in more two years against Russia's Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 17:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
Taiwan COVID patients with mild symptoms to be quarantined, not hospitalized
"