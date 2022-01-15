Eric Chu responds to rumors Foxconn boss will save KMT

Reporters circle a smiling Terry Gou as he emerges from a van in Kaohsiung. Reporters circle a smiling Terry Gou as he emerges from a van in Kaohsiung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang chairperson Eric Chu (朱立倫) says he welcomes advice from Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭臺銘) after rumors spread KMT supporters want the billionaire to save the party by becoming its leader, according to a CNA report.

The KMT has had an especially rough couple of months. Taiwan’s main opposition ended 2021 losing all four referendums held on December 18, and began the new year with a double defeat in both a Taichung by-election and a recall for independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐).

This losing streak has caused panic to spread through party ranks, according to a CNA report, as many express doubt in its current leadership. Some have concluded that only Gou can save the KMT from further disaster, saying he must enter the race for Taiwan’s presidential race in 2024 on the KMT’s ticket.

In response to these calls, Chu said Gou is a titan of Taiwanese industry and someone everyone respects. Chu said he believes we ought to welcome Gou’s input, and as long as he is willing to contribute to society, the KMT’s door is always open.

Today, a leading figure of the pro-unification faction, Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) said he was deeply disappointed Chu did not show up at the press conferences that immediately followed the KMT’s defeat on January 9. Chu said that he reflected on the setback and will definitely strive to make the party great again.

Yet, Chu said, at this stage, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are “raining arrows down” on us and “coming in for the kill” and that the KMT must stand united. Disunified and divided, he says, KMT leaders will be easier targets for the DPP to pick off.

On the evening of January 9, Chu’s Facebook page got hit by a wave of angry comments with KMT supporters calling for him to step down as chairperson. Many called for former Kaoshiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國俞) to take the reins.

Others have speculated New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) will be the most likely to assume the leadership. Though Hou remained decidedly vague about that possibility when questioned by reporters this month, instead emphasizing the importance of countering the spread of the current COVID-19 outbreak.

Prominent commentators predict Hou will certainly run in 2024, having emerged from the ranks of city mayors to become the most popular KMT personality with broad appeal at a national level. Time seems to be running out for the embattled Chu, however.