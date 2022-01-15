Taiwan imposes 3 years in prison for buying forged COVID test results and causing infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Individuals disrespecting COVID-19 prevention regulations and infecting other people could face three years in prison or a maximum fine of NT$500,000 (US$18,000), reports said Saturday (Jan. 15).

The mention of the punishments by Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) followed media reports about travelers entering Taiwan with forged PCR test results. The country confirmed a single-day record of 72 imported COVID cases Saturday, just two weeks ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when thousands of Taiwanese living overseas are expected to return home.

Chen said the illegal practice amounted to forgery to begin with, and would also be targeted with administrative sanctions, the Liberty Times reported. If someone knew they had been infected with COVID and bought a false PCR test result and infected others, this person could face a maximum prison term of three years, Chen said.

The fine for disrespecting basic COVID procedures during quarantine or treatment ranges from NT$3,000 to NT$15,000, and could be imposed for each infraction of the rules, according to the CECC chief.