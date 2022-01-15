Alexa
Robinson scores 24, leads Fresno State past UNLV 73-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 14:37
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lead Fresno State to a 73-68 victory over UNLV on Friday night.

Anthony Holland had 14 points and Isaiah Hill scored 12 for the Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 Mountain West).

Bryce Hamilton made four 3-pointers and scored 24 points for UNLV (9-7, 1-2). Donovan Williams had 15 points and Royce Hamm Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels.

UNLV drew within 65-60 when Hamilton hit a 3-pointer with 2:46 remaining. A three-point play by UNLV’s Williams made it 69-66 with 1:19 to go. Two free throws by Hamilton made it 71-68 with 53 seconds remaining, then Hill made a pair for Fresno State with 14 seconds left, sealing the victory.

The game was tied at 22 before Fresno State finished the first half on an 11-1 run. The Bulldogs’ lead was in double digits for most of the second half.

Updated : 2022-01-15 16:01 GMT+08:00

