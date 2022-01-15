Alexa
Taiwan to start importing Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral pills by March

Contract covers doses for more than 10,000 people

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/15 14:53
The first of 10,000 doses of Paxlovid antiviral pills could arrive in Taiwan by March. (AP, Pfizer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of 10,000 COVID-19 oral antiviral pills made by Pfizer will arrive in Taiwan by March, reports said Saturday (Jan. 15).

Taiwan and Pfizer signed a contract for the medicine, known as Paxlovid, on Friday (Jan. 14), according to a report by CNA. The company said the drug could reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by as much as 89%.

Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly held a meeting with experts Saturday morning to discuss the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the pill.

A total of 10,000 doses of an earlier antiviral pill, Molnupiravir, were expected to arrive in the country after the Lunar New Year holiday after the EUA was approved on Jan. 8. The supply contract was signed last year with its developers, Merck, Sharp, and Dohme and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics of the United States.

Recent comments by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) indicated that the talks with Pfizer about its oral antiviral drug had reached their final stage.
