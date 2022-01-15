Alexa
Banks III lifts St. Peter's over Monmouth 67-62

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 11:44
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Daryl Banks III came off the bench to score 13 points to lead St. Peter's to a 67-62 win over Monmouth on Friday night.

Saint Peter’s first took the lead at 7-5 and did not trail again over the final 35:43 but needed two free throws by Banks with 8 seconds remaining to put the game away.

KC Ndefo had 12 points and eight rebounds for St. Peter's (4-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Oumar Diahame added seven rebounds. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

George Papas had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (10-4, 2-1). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 11 points. Walker Miller had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-01-15 14:10 GMT+08:00

"