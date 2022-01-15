Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Former manager Ausmus named bench coach of Oakland Athletics

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 10:49
Former manager Ausmus named bench coach of Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus will be the new bench coach of the Oakland Athletics under first-year manager Mark Kotsay.

The A's announced Kotsay's staff Friday. Ausmus, who interviewed for the Mets managerial opening and has a 386-422 record as a manager, will provide Kotsay an experienced sounding board in the dugout. Tommy Everidge will be hitting coach and Chris Cron assistant hitting coach.

Former A's hitting coach Darren Bush shifts to third base coach and run prevention coach, while Eric Martins will serve as first base coach/infield coach and Mike Aldrete becomes quality control coach.

Coaches staying in their previous roles are Scott Emerson as pitching coach and Marcus Jensen as bullpen coach.

Kotsay was hired last month to replace Bob Melvin, who left in late October to manage the San Diego Padres.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 12:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
"