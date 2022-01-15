Former manager Ausmus named bench coach of Oakland Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former Tigers and Angels manager Brad Ausmus will be the new bench coach of the Oakland Athletics under first-year manager Mark Kotsay.

The A's announced Kotsay's staff Friday. Ausmus, who interviewed for the Mets managerial opening and has a 386-422 record as a manager, will provide Kotsay an experienced sounding board in the dugout. Tommy Everidge will be hitting coach and Chris Cron assistant hitting coach.

Former A's hitting coach Darren Bush shifts to third base coach and run prevention coach, while Eric Martins will serve as first base coach/infield coach and Mike Aldrete becomes quality control coach.

Coaches staying in their previous roles are Scott Emerson as pitching coach and Marcus Jensen as bullpen coach.

Kotsay was hired last month to replace Bob Melvin, who left in late October to manage the San Diego Padres.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports