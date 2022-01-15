Alexa
Rogers scores 16 to lift Siena over Marist 67-60

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 10:44
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Siena to a 67-60 win over Marist on Friday night.

Anthony Gaines had 13 points and seven rebounds for Siena (6-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jared Billups added 11 points. Aidan Carpenter had 11 points.

The Saints forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Siena rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit while holding Marist to 22 second-half points, a season low for the Red Foxes.

Jao Ituka had 20 points for the Red Foxes (7-8, 2-4). Ricardo Wright added 17 points. Jordan Jones had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

