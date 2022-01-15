Letter To Editor: China's fantasy of unifying Taiwan is nothing but a daydream to be awakened from

According to a recent report from Reuters, a Chinese government official said the country would take "drastic measures" if Taiwan pushed for independence. The official said that China has tried to keep its reunification with Taiwan peaceful but would take the necessary steps if Taiwan crossed any "red lines" set forward by the government. But I maintain all realities beg to differ in every way and China needs to awaken from such a wishful pipe dream.

On the one hand, China has no claim whatsoever, legal or otherwise, over Taiwan as its territory, period. Keep threatening that Taiwan is a part of China without tendering any evidence is not going to make such a false claim come true. Instead, such belligerent behavior has only made the rest of the world become even more aware and vigilant of China's hegemonic ambitions to conquer the world and force it into its concentration camp devoid of democracy and freedom--a plot unacceptable by any freedom-loving human being.

On the other hand, there are many historical reasons and justifications to allow the Taiwanese people to be accorded their human right to self-determination as stipulated in the 1945 United Nations' Charters as per its Chapter XII dealing with the International Trusteeship System, whereby Taiwan was the main and perfect target of such a provision to liberate colonized peoples of the world.

Further, both General Order No. 1 issued on September 2, 1945 by General Douglas MacArthur, which was previously approved by President Harry Truman delegating the administrative authority for the occupation of Formosa and the Pescadores to Chiang Kai-shek, and the September 8, 1951, San Francisco Peace Treaty in which Japan renounced all right, title and claim to the above-mentioned territories to be effective on April 28, 1952, never assigned Taiwan's sovereignty to anyone and is up to today still undetermined and pending to be ascertained.

The fact that Taiwan does not belong to any Chinese state precludes it from any alleged entanglement in the Chinese Civil War, which long ago ended in 1949. The people of Taiwan were never involved in that war, so to claim Taiwan is a so-called "renegade province of China" as it is often erroneously labeled by the Western press, is seized upon by China as a false pretense to want to unify Taiwan.

Let the truth be told that even during the brief occupation by the Manchu Dynasty, Taiwan was more a colony than a territory and they were never effective enough to reach the vast areas beyond the western coastal zones until Taiwan was formally ceded to Japan in perpetuity in the 1895 Treaty of Shimonoseki.

But most important of all, I would be remiss if I didn't emphasize the following two current facts that would make a forced takeover of Taiwan by China a heinous war crime and racial genocide. Firstly, Taiwan has achieved an advanced state of democracy, which leads other nations all over the world as well as having attained very sophisticated economic development unmatched by most nations of the world. Thus, it would be a humongous human tragedy for 23.5 million people who are absolutely incompatible and irreconcilable to be merged into a dictatorial one-party state such as China.

Secondly Taiwan has undergone a racial melting process of its own like what happened in the U.S. for the past four centuries or more, such that Taiwanese today are unmistakably too nonconsanguineous to the people in China to assimilate ethnically, culturally, socially and in every way. The free world should unite and just allow the people of Taiwan to go about deciding their own future in a legal referendum before China, which has no claim as stated, can do anything about it.