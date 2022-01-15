Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/15 10:18
Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert says she has ovarian cancer

Former tennis star Chris Evert says she was diagnosed with an early stage of ovarian cancer.

The 67-year-old Evert revealed the illness in a story posted Friday on ESPN.com; she is an on-air announcer for ESPN.

She learned of the cancer last month and began chemotherapy treatments this week.

“I’ve lived a very charmed life. Now I have some challenges ahead of me,” Evert said. “But I have comfort in knowing the chemotherapy is to ensure that cancer does not come back.”

Evert won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, reached No. 1 in the WTA rankings and was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1995.

Her sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from ovarian cancer in February 2020 at age 62.

“Be your own advocate. Know your family’s history. Have total awareness of your body, follow your gut and be aware of changes,” Evert said in the ESPN story. “Don’t try to be a crusader and think this will pass.”

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 11:24 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
"