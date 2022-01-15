Alexa
Williams scores 20 to lead Buffalo over Ball St. 74-68

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 09:57
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 20 points as Buffalo topped Ball State 74-68 on Friday night.

David Skogman had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Buffalo (9-6, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Maceo Jack had 10 points.

Buffalo led by 10 points with 1:20 to go and outlasted a 3-pointer by Ball State’s Luke Bumbalough and two free throws by Tyler Cochran.

Cochran scored a career-high 28 points and had nine rebounds for the Cardinals (7-9, 2-3). Payton Sparks added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Bumbalough had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

