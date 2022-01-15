Lithuania’s Landsbergis reasserts country's support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lithuania’s foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has again signaled his country’s resolve to allow Taiwan to open a representative office under its own name.

In an interview with an Italian media outlet on Thursday (Jan. 13), Landsbergis stressed his government had made the right decision regarding the Taiwan de-facto embassy and called on Europe to pull together to resist Chinese aggression. He said Beijing not only threatens Lithuania but the single market and economic values of the entire European bloc, per a CNA report.

Landsbergis said the EU engages with other powers to make Europe stronger, not weaker. This is why Lithuania withdrew from the China-led "17+1" grouping between Beijing and over a dozen Central and Eastern European countries.

"The Lithuanian government remains convinced of its decision to welcome the opening of the Taiwanese representative office", he said.

"We look forward to developing our relations with Taiwan in the fields of trade, science and technology and culture, and increasing contacts between the Lithuanian and Taiwanese peoples who are linked by common values, vibrant and open societies based on innovation,” he went on.

Landsbergis was recently named among the 28 most influential personalities in Europe in 2022 by Politico magazine. The publication described him as “the dragon slayer” for “leading the charge against China.”