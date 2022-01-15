Alexa
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 07:21
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Clyburn; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Missouri; Betsey Stevenson, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Clyburn; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican Glenn Youngkin, who is being sworn in Saturday as Virginia's governor; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Updated : 2022-01-15 09:32 GMT+08:00

