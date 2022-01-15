Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wizards coach Unseld enters health and safety protocols

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/15 06:18
Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 20...

Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 20...

Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, and assistant Pat Delany is taking over as acting head coach starting with Saturday night's game against Portland.

The Wizards announced Unseld's absence Friday.

Unseld is in his first season coaching the Wizards, who are 22-20 and have won three in a row. Delany said he spoke at length with Unseld on Friday morning, and that he's feeling OK.

Delany said he still expects Unseld to provide feedback, even though he won't be there physically. Delany has head coaching experience from the G League.

Delany said star guard Bradley Beal is still in health and safety protocols after missing the last two games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
"