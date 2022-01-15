Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Top hockey prospects game in Canada postponed due to virus

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 05:35
Top hockey prospects game in Canada postponed due to virus

KITCHENER, Ontario (AP) — A showcase game in Canada featuring prime prospects eligible for the NHL draft has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Canadian Hockey League announced the move Friday. The CHL said a new date for the game will be released at a later time.

The 2022 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Rangers.

The announcement came as complications due to the highly transmissible omicron variant has led to the postponement of several OHL games. The league has postponed 57 games so far this season, though some of those dates have since been rescheduled.

The CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game features NHL draft-eligible talent from the OHL, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League — the three major junior hockey leagues operating under the CHL umbrella.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
"