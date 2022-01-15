Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/15 05:27
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row.

The S&P 500 snuck back into the green in the last few minutes of trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also rose, while the the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 3.82 points, or 0.1%, to 4,662.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.81 points, or 0.6%, to 35,911.81.

The Nasdaq rose 86.94 points, or 0.6%, to 14,893.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 2,162.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.18 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 319.85 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 42.15 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.35 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 103.33 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is down 426.49 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 751.22 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 82.86 points, or 3.7%.

Updated : 2022-01-15 08:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Bank COVID cluster in Taiwan's Taoyuan swells to 14
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan to reopen borders to Filipino workers 'very soon': MECO
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 local COVID cases
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
Giving thanks for the past year in Taiwan and best wishes for the new year
"