Netflix decides to take a swing at tennis in new docuseries

By Associated Press
2022/01/15 04:03
Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic rests during a practice session on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis champions...

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Netflix is taking a swing at tennis next.

The streaming service announced Friday that it is planning a documentary series about Grand Slam tournaments and the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours.

Netflix said it is teaming up with the same London-based production company that made “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” credited by many with boosting the popularity of that auto racing circuit.

Filming for the tennis series is under way at the Australian Open.

The year's first Grand Slam tournament begins Monday — and the run-up has been filled with intrigue over whether No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic will be allowed to remain in the country despite not being vaccinated.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-01-15 06:35 GMT+08:00

