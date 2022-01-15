Alexa
Business events scheduled for the coming week

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/15 02:37
Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Jan. 17

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for December, 8:30 a.m.

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Jan. 20

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for December, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Updated : 2022-01-15 05:04 GMT+08:00

