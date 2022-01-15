Colorado's Cole Bassett leaves US camp, headed to Dutch team

United States midfielder Cole Bassett (11) dribbles past Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Andrej Dokanovic (15) during the second half of an internat... United States midfielder Cole Bassett (11) dribbles past Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Andrej Dokanovic (15) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

United States midfielder Cole Bassett, left, celebrates after scoring past Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Belmin Dizdarevic, bottom center, during ... United States midfielder Cole Bassett, left, celebrates after scoring past Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper Belmin Dizdarevic, bottom center, during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado midfielder Cole Bassett has left U.S. training camp following a report he has a deal to be loaned to the Dutch club Feyenoord.

Bassett left Wednesday night, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday.

Voetbal International, a Dutch soccer magazine, reported Friday that Feyenoord is acquiring Bassett on a 1 1/2-season loan.

A 20-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, Bassett made his Major League Soccer debut in 2018 and has 13 goals in 72 regular-season games.

He made his U.S. national team debut on Dec. 18 and scored in the 89th minute of a 1-0 exhibition win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

American players from MLS have been training in Phoenix ahead of upcoming World Cup qualifiers that start Jan. 27.

