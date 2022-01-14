All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|31
|18
|10
|2
|1
|39
|102
|97
|Hershey
|32
|18
|10
|2
|2
|40
|100
|92
|Hartford
|29
|15
|9
|3
|2
|35
|89
|85
|Providence
|26
|13
|9
|3
|1
|30
|77
|68
|Charlotte
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|97
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|27
|9
|11
|5
|2
|25
|71
|86
|Bridgeport
|36
|13
|16
|3
|4
|33
|96
|110
|WB/Scranton
|27
|9
|14
|1
|3
|22
|60
|93
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|26
|19
|4
|3
|0
|41
|97
|66
|Rochester
|30
|19
|11
|0
|0
|38
|115
|109
|Toronto
|27
|15
|10
|1
|1
|32
|89
|91
|Laval
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|87
|86
|Cleveland
|27
|11
|9
|4
|3
|29
|80
|85
|Syracuse
|25
|11
|11
|2
|1
|25
|73
|80
|Belleville
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|82
|86
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|30
|23
|5
|1
|1
|48
|104
|72
|Manitoba
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|93
|72
|Rockford
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|74
|79
|Grand Rapids
|29
|13
|11
|4
|1
|31
|85
|86
|Iowa
|29
|12
|13
|3
|1
|28
|82
|85
|Milwaukee
|33
|13
|18
|2
|0
|28
|91
|111
|Texas
|25
|8
|13
|3
|1
|20
|72
|92
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|30
|21
|6
|2
|1
|45
|104
|75
|Ontario
|26
|16
|6
|3
|1
|36
|99
|83
|Henderson
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|35
|85
|69
|Bakersfield
|25
|11
|8
|3
|3
|28
|72
|72
|Colorado
|30
|14
|11
|3
|2
|33
|95
|94
|Tucson
|26
|12
|11
|2
|1
|27
|70
|86
|Abbotsford
|25
|10
|11
|3
|1
|24
|73
|78
|San Diego
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|63
|76
|San Jose
|29
|12
|16
|1
|0
|25
|90
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.
Texas at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Charlotte, 1 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
Belleville at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Abbotsford at Ontario, 6 p.m.