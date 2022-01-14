Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

December retail sales slide 1.9% amid shortages, omicron

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO , AP Retail Writer, Associated Press
2022/01/14 21:43
December retail sales slide 1.9% amid shortages, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by product shortages, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early spending in the fall that helped bolster the holiday season.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December compared with the previous month when sales increased 0.3%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday.

Sales at department stores fell 7%. restaurant sales slipped 0.8% and online sales fell 8.7%.

Omicron was identified by the World Health Organization in late November, and the December report from the Commerce Department is the first to capture some of its effect on consumer behavior.

The monthly retail report covers only about a third of overall consumer spending and doesn’t include money spent on things like haircuts, hotel stays or plane tickets, all which tend to see business tail off when anxiety about COVID-19 tick higher.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, is crunching last month's sales figures and is expected to release the actual holiday sales results later Friday. It's expecting a record breaking growth of anywhere from 8.5% and 10.5% compared to the year-earlier period despite the challenges facing shoppers and stores.

The omicron variant has led to widespread worker shortages with so people calling out sick, including the retail sector, and supply shortages have curtailed what they can sell. Stores and restaurants have slashed operating hours or remained closed on days they had previously been open.

Updated : 2022-01-14 23:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
16 Ugandan students forced to work in central Taiwan factories
"