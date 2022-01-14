Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market 2021 Worldwide Major Growth, SWOT analysis by 2027

A new report from Astute Analytica examines the B2B E-commerce market for the period 2021-2027, providing a comprehensive review of the industry.

The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

An in-depth review of the B2B E-commerce market is provided, considering all the major trends and the market dynamics. Additionally, the B2B E-commerce market report offers key market statistics, including market size, key trends, and growth prospects for key market players.

The goal of a study report is to provide the reader with useful information and facilitate business decisions. The company provides a range of business insight and consulting services to help clients make business decisions and attain sustainable growth in the marketplace.

In this report, market key trends are discussed such as technological advancement and increased competition. Additionally, identify any new technology or arising needs. Also included are five basic forces that could influence the competitive environment: whether new entrants threaten the industry, whether suppliers have bargaining power, whether buyers have bargaining power, and if substitute products or services are available.

Several companies, regions, and industries from around the world are compared along with their locations and applications. Additionally, the study will facilitate new market participants’ ability to evaluate the potential of the market. Additionally, the review examines products, trends, and opportunities that are expected to impact this market over the forecast period. The upcoming B2B E-commerce market is predicted to show significant growth potential, according to a market trend analysis.

Covid-19 Impact on the global B2B E-commerce market

The Covid-19 virus was discovered in December and has caused health problems in nearly every country. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. A significant global impact is already being felt by Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on the B2B E-commerce market, and this impact will continue into 2021. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused a state of emergency declarations in more than 40 countries. As a result, flights have been canceled, travel bans are in effect, restaurants have closed, events are restricted, business confidence is decreasing, and uncertainty about the future.

What does the Global B2B E-commerce market report contain?

• Market size of Global B2B E-commerce market of 2020 and the expected market size in 2027 to unmask the opportunities to enhance the growth.

• Prominent growth drivers, restraint factors, challenges, opportunity analysis of the market.

• Largest revenue generating products or services and their comparative growth rate.

• Value chain analysis, regulatory framework along with the market background and overview to recognize which activities are most valuable and the ones that could be improved to provide competitive advantage.

• Leading key players in Global B2B E-commerce market and their competitive positioning based on their market share, Product portfolio, recent developments in the market and their strategic outlooks.

• Covid-19 Impact analysis on the Global B2B E-commerce market

• PESTLE analysis to analyse key factors Political, Economic, Sociological, Technological, Legal and Environmental influencing the Global B2B E-commerce market considering the external environment.

• Porter’s five force analysis for understanding the forces that shape competition within a market. It is also helpful to adjust strategy and improve potential profit.

• Market segmentation to define and better understand the target audience or ideal customers, this allows to identify the right market for your products.

• Qualitative and Quantitative analysis including Y-o-Y growth and industrial structure.

• Competitive landscape analysis for better understanding of globalization of industries and markets and rapid and significant technological change. This chapter will include market concentration rate, Companies market share analysis and competitor mapping.

• Exhaustive primary and secondary research of market key players, industry verticals etc.

Regional Analysis: The Global B2B E-commerce market

The report consists of regions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. This report analyzes major economies at the country level for the United States, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil. Various segments of the market in this report are dynamic and differentiate from other segments in a variety of ways, which is demonstrated by the regional and country-level analyses contained herein.

Key Players: The Global B2B E-commerce market

This report provides an overview of some of the leading market players. This study explores the importance of collaboration on the market at competitive levels.

The prominent players in the Global B2B E-commerce market are:

Alibaba

Amazon

eBay Inc.

Flipkart

Eworldtrade

Global Source

IndiaMart

Thomasnet

ChinaAseanTrade

DIYTrade

EC21

InterMESH Ltd.

KellySearch

KOMPASS

Walmart

Other prominent players

Aim of the Report: The Global B2B E-commerce market

The global B2B E-commerce market is segmented on the basis of Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size.

By Type

Cleaning supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office supplies

Pantry Products

Others

By Payment Mode

Credit card

Net banking

Mobile wallet apps

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

