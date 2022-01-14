South Africa wins 3rd test to clinch series against India

South African batsman Keegan Peterson watches as the ball hits his wickets during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Afric... South African batsman Keegan Peterson watches as the ball hits his wickets during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Indian captain Virat Kohli questions the decision of not out during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in... Indian captain Virat Kohli questions the decision of not out during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Indian players appeal for a wicket during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, ... Indian players appeal for a wicket during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls while South African batsman Keegan Peterson looks on during the fourth day of the third and final test match betwee... Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls while South African batsman Keegan Peterson looks on during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South African batsman Keegan Peterson in action during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, S... South African batsman Keegan Peterson in action during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South African batsman Keegan Peterson plays a shot during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town... South African batsman Keegan Peterson plays a shot during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

The Indian team celebrates the wicket of South African batsman Keegan Peterson, left, during the fourth day of the third and final test match between ... The Indian team celebrates the wicket of South African batsman Keegan Peterson, left, during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South African batsman Keegan Peterson hangs his head in disappointment after he is bowled out by Indian bowler Shardul Thakur during the fourth day of... South African batsman Keegan Peterson hangs his head in disappointment after he is bowled out by Indian bowler Shardul Thakur during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

South African batsman Keegan Peterson watches as the ball hits his wickets during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Afric... South African batsman Keegan Peterson watches as the ball hits his wickets during the fourth day of the third and final test match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa won the decisive third test against India by seven wickets Friday to come from behind and clinch the series 2-1.

India was seeking its first-ever test series win in South Africa.

South Africa had been convincingly beaten in the first test in Centurion but leveled in Johannesburg before chasing down 212 in the final test at Newlands in Cape Town.

South Africa finished on 212-3 in its second innings soon after lunch on Day 4 as Temba Bavuma won it with a four.

But South Africa's success in chasing down a tricky target on a wearing pitch was largely down to No. 3 Keegan Petersen, who made 82 in the second innings to anchor te series-clinching chase.

India is the top-ranked test side and was expected to win against a young, rebuilding South Africa team, especially after looking so strong in Centurion.

It was India's eighth attempt at winning a test series in South Africa.

____

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports