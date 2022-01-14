Earnings scheduled for the week of 1/17/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

WEDNESDAY, January 19

Bank of America Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, January 20

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

CSX Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Netflix Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.