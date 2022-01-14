Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan president, vice president prepare to receive COVID booster shots

Both leaders choose Taiwan-made Medigen jabs

  151
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 20:08
President Tsai Ing-wen receiving her first COVID vaccine dose Aug. 23, 2021. 

President Tsai Ing-wen receiving her first COVID vaccine dose Aug. 23, 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will receive their third COVID-19 shots Saturday (Jan. 15) morning, according to an announcement by the Presidential Office.

The Taiwan-made Medigen jabs will be administered at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine gym, CNA reported. Tsai was scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Lai for 7:50 a.m.

The announcement came as the country was battling a local infection cluster emanating from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and affecting clients and staff at a bank and at restaurant. In addition, a total of more than 8,000 travelers were expected to arrive in Taiwan Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday, just two weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The nation’s top two leaders wanted to give the example and encourage more people to receive a booster shot amid the global onslaught of the highly infectious Omicron variant, report said.

The president received her first Medigen jab on Aug. 23, with Lai following on Aug. 27, and both getting their second dose on Sept. 30.

Members of the public can start booking booster shots Saturday 10 a.m. at the 1922 COVID vaccination reservation platform on certain conditions, with the shots administered after the weekend.
Tsai Ing-wen
Lai Ching-te
booster shots
Medigen
COVID-19 vaccination
Omicron
third dose

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
Taiwan home care worker key link in Omicron cluster infections
2022/01/14 12:32
Chef at Thai Town Cusine in Taiwan's Taoyuan tests positive for COVID
Chef at Thai Town Cusine in Taiwan's Taoyuan tests positive for COVID
2022/01/14 11:45
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
Teen Tasty worker among Taiwan's 6 new COVID cases
2022/01/14 11:24
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
2022/01/13 14:22
Taiwan's Taoyuan closes 7 schools amid COVID outbreak
Taiwan's Taoyuan closes 7 schools amid COVID outbreak
2022/01/13 12:59