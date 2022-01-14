Taiwan president, vice president prepare to receive COVID booster shots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will receive their third COVID-19 shots Saturday (Jan. 15) morning, according to an announcement by the Presidential Office.

The Taiwan-made Medigen jabs will be administered at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine gym, CNA reported. Tsai was scheduled for 7:30 a.m., Lai for 7:50 a.m.

The announcement came as the country was battling a local infection cluster emanating from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and affecting clients and staff at a bank and at restaurant. In addition, a total of more than 8,000 travelers were expected to arrive in Taiwan Friday (Jan. 14) and Saturday, just two weeks before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The nation’s top two leaders wanted to give the example and encourage more people to receive a booster shot amid the global onslaught of the highly infectious Omicron variant, report said.

The president received her first Medigen jab on Aug. 23, with Lai following on Aug. 27, and both getting their second dose on Sept. 30.

Members of the public can start booking booster shots Saturday 10 a.m. at the 1922 COVID vaccination reservation platform on certain conditions, with the shots administered after the weekend.

