Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Biden administration launches program to fix 15,000 bridges

By JOSH BOAK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/14 18:51
FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Chelsea, Mass. The Transportation Department is launchin...

FILE - Drivers take an exit ramp off the Tobin Memorial Bridge, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Chelsea, Mass. The Transportation Department is launchin...

The Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public.

Under the five-year program, the federal government will release nearly $5.5 billion this fiscal year to states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and tribes, according to senior administration officials who insisted on anonymity to preview the plans.

Biden plans to speak Friday about progress made in implementing the $1 trillion infrastructure package in the two months since he signed it into law. It's an opportunity for a president whose economic and voting rights agenda has been stymied in the Senate to show that his administration is working to make lives better.

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden's remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds. There are plans to build out 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. The Transportation Department has announced the distribution of roughly $56 billion to improve highways, airports and shipping ports.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to disburse $7.4 billion to upgrade water and sewer systems. Steps are also being taken to build out broadband internet, among other initiatives.

Updated : 2022-01-14 20:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"