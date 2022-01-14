Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Naval association rejects Taiwan after pressure from China

Taiwan was already paying NAA membership fee when the situation changed

  129
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/14 19:18
An international naval association turned down a membership application from Taiwan following pressure from China. 

An international naval association turned down a membership application from Taiwan following pressure from China.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An international association of naval attaches based in Washington, D.C. has rejected members from Taiwan after pressure from China, reports said Friday (Jan. 14).

The Naval Attaches Association (NAA) reversed an earlier decision to allow Taiwan officers to join, while also banning them from taking part in its activities, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Taiwan’s representative office in Washington sent a membership application to the NAA, which the organization accepted last summer. In September, the group invited three military officers from Taiwan to attend an event, but afterward, the situation changed completely, according to the report.

Even though the procedure had reached the stage where Taiwan paid the annual NAA membership fee, Chinese officers demanded the invitation be scrapped, while apparently threatening repercussions for military members in Beijing.

NAA Chairman Pablo Murga Gomez reportedly wanted to resist the pressure from China, but in the end, the association decided to cancel the invitation, telling Taiwan it was impossible to join. He also asked Taiwan to tear up the check for the membership fee, and the NAA returned the funds already paid.

The State Department said it was unable to intervene on Taiwan’s behalf as the NAA was a private organization, the report said.
Navy
Chinese bullying
Naval Attaches Association
NAA
Financial Times

RELATED ARTICLES

Poll: 60% of Taiwanese expect US military to fight for Taiwan
Poll: 60% of Taiwanese expect US military to fight for Taiwan
2022/01/12 19:20
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan approves NT$236.95 billion extra defense budget
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan approves NT$236.95 billion extra defense budget
2022/01/11 17:05
Taiwan Navy drills feature Ta Chiang guided-missile corvette
Taiwan Navy drills feature Ta Chiang guided-missile corvette
2022/01/07 14:11
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
Taiwan identifies China as source of challenges Lithuania faces
2022/01/07 10:06
US once again thinks Taiwan is 'unsinkable aircraft carrier'
US once again thinks Taiwan is 'unsinkable aircraft carrier'
2021/12/30 11:43

Updated : 2022-01-14 19:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
American teacher fired from Taiwan cram school for catching COVID
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
Shoddy JF-17 fighters throw doubt on quality of Chinese-made jets
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
China's Evergrande due to destroy dozens of skyscrapers on world's largest man-made island
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
Taiwan reports 14 local COVID cases, 1 death
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
COVID cluster of 5 breaks out in northern Taiwan electronics factory
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Philippines envoy, Taiwan labor minister discuss entry of Filipino workers
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwanese celebrity couple in hot water in China over pyramid scheme
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases, 92 imported infections
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
3 Union Bank clerks test positive for COVID in northern Taiwan
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
COVID cases visited Japanese restaurant in Taipei's Zhongshan District
"