Taiwanese classic rocker Wu Bai to perform self-directed rock opera in June

Futuristic musical features interstellar travel in the year 2406

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/01/15 11:01
Wu Bai and China Blue. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To commemorate his 54th birthday, Taiwanese classic rocker Wu Bai (伍佰) announced he will stage a rock opera at the Taipei Pop Music Center in June.

The China Blue frontman said the opera will be titled “Road to Success” (成功之路) and he will write, direct and perform the whole extravaganza by himself. The show will include seven classic hits from Wu’s body of work, in addition to 18 new songs, per a CNA report.

Looking back on his three decades as the voice of China Blue, Wu is filled with gratitude. “Everyone in the band appreciates the special shared fate that brought us together,” he said “and cherishes every moment we are with one another.”

“We all just want to play music, so everyone is happiest when playing together. This is also the driving force for us to keep moving forward.”

Responding to birthday wishes, Wu said, "I hope our music inspires more and more wisdom in people over time."

Wu revealed he began working on the opera in mid-2020, after COVID-19 pandemic struck. He said he locked himself in his studio, experimenting with recording radio dramas and acting out the various roles in the script.

The upcoming opera has a futuristic theme. Wu and Rolling Stone Records established the "Space Bomb Troupe" (“太空彈劇團”) for it, the name inspired by the album of the same name released by China Blue in 2008.

At that time, the story conveyed through the album was set in the distant year of 2406 in a ship named "Space Bomb" that makes an interstellar voyage to the planet "Titan.”Wu extended the concept from the album to a male protagonist who is stuck at home in 2406, before embarking upon a journey to become a rock star.
