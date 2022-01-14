Taiwan's software provider Mitake adopts remote working amid outbreak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based Mitake Information Corporation announced Friday (Jan. 14) part of its workforce have been asked to work from home as an Omicron outbreak worsens.

Mitake said it has about 20 workers who live in Taoyuan, the epicenter of the recent cluster infections stemming from the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Headquartered in Taipei with 300 employees, the company specializes in software and application development.

The workers from Taoyuan were required to work remotely from Wednesday and onwards, according to Mitake, which has rushed to put in place equipment for remote work, per CNA.

Mitake had implemented a three-month distance working order for all of its workforce last May, when Taiwan saw a surge in local infections. The company, which eyes a bigger market share in fintech applications, said stricter epidemic prevention measures have been taken and alarm levels increased.

The fresh COVID-19 cluster has involved 40 cases in Taoyuan as of Friday, including airport staff, quarantine taxi drivers, workers at an electronics factory, a bank, and a restaurant, as well as their families.

Taiwan on Friday reported 11 local cases and 57 imported cases, bringing the total to 17,692. A total of 139 out of the 1,837 passengers on long-haul flights arriving since Tuesday tested positive for COVID at the airport, representing a 7.59% positive rate, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.